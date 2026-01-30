NASCAR set for green flag after turbulent offseason

For track president Clay Campbell at Martinsville Speedway, he sees NASCAR’s offseason of change as the sport adapting and listening to its most important component--the fans.

“The good part about it is NASCAR listened, right? As you said-- you wanted it this way, this fan wanted it that way. They listened to all the input from fans from our stakeholders: whether it be TV, the fans, the drivers, the teams and I think they landed on something that should be a win-win for everybody,” Campbell explains.

The championship format returns to “The Chase”-for the first time since 2014.

No more eliminating drivers until you get to the final four.

The series will put on 26 races. The top 16 drivers enter “The Chase.” The points reset.

In the last 10 races, those 16 drivers will race for the title. However has the most points after the last ten races--wins.

“So this way, you’re certainly gonna have the top guys that we’re good from beginning to the end for chance at the championship so I think for everyone that’s a good thing.”

The season opens February 1st in Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray stadium with the Cook Out Clash on the quarter mile circuit for a second year.

“It’s very important for us to be at Bowman Gray Stadium because it could be argued that Winston-Salem North Carolina and this region where the birthplace of star car auto racing before you know that when NASCAR was founded in Daytona Beach, there was Winston Salem and Bowman Gray Stadium so it means so much to us to be able to bring back our most premier series is really something truly special,” NASCAR Cook Out Classic Project leader Justin Swilling says.

The sport undergoes a power change-over, with commissioner Steve Phelps set to step down after 20 years with the organization. His departure follows a recent settlement of an antitrust lawsuit.

“Everybody on the same page, this is over. I think the best outcome happened and now we can look towards the future,” Campbell says.

And Martinsville Speedway is still holding its traditional end of March spring slot, and the fall ‘Final Stop’..before the season finale.

“Where we had eight guys and you pared it down to four, you may have more than that, but you’re gonna have a good idea who goes to Homestead and has a chance of the championship. You’ll have a really good idea when they come to Martinsville.”

The Cookout Clash is set for Sunday at 8 p.m. weather permitting.

Saturday events have been moved to Sunday afternoon.

They call Bowman Gray Stadium “The Madhouse.” and we are expecting it to once again live up to its reputation.