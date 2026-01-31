Law enforcement assist injured kangaroo in snowy Nelson County

Photo of law enforcement with the injured kangaroo in Nelson County.

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – In Nelson County, a lost kangaroo was found travelling through the snow by law enforcement!

Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant Bodek and Deputy Richardson responded to the intersection of Thomas Nelson Highway and Oak Ridge Road after receiving reports of a kangaroo obstructing traffic.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found the animal and discovered that it was injured. They managed to guide the animal off Route 29 and onto a private property on Oak Ridge Road. The owner of the kangaroo was contacted and met with law enforcement.

Authorities said Conservation Police Officer Andrew Sundra assisted deputies in capturing the injured kangaroo, which was then returned to its owner.

The kangaroo is expected to make a healthy recovery!