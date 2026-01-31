Skip to main content
Snow icon
19º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Law enforcement assist injured kangaroo in snowy Nelson County

Photo of law enforcement with the injured kangaroo in Nelson County. (Copyright 2026 by Nelson County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – In Nelson County, a lost kangaroo was found travelling through the snow by law enforcement!

Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant Bodek and Deputy Richardson responded to the intersection of Thomas Nelson Highway and Oak Ridge Road after receiving reports of a kangaroo obstructing traffic.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, law enforcement found the animal and discovered that it was injured. They managed to guide the animal off Route 29 and onto a private property on Oak Ridge Road. The owner of the kangaroo was contacted and met with law enforcement.

Authorities said Conservation Police Officer Andrew Sundra assisted deputies in capturing the injured kangaroo, which was then returned to its owner.

The kangaroo is expected to make a healthy recovery!

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos