Roanoke restaurants brace for another weekend of winter storms affecting sales and operations

ROANOKE, VA – Roanoke’s local restaurants are feeling the strain as winter weather continues to roll in, making it difficult to stay open and serve customers.

Jason Martin, owner of Martin’s Downtown, Jaybird Tavern, and Sidecar, described the week as tough. “It’s been a tough week, not a fun time to be in the restaurant business with the weather at hand,” he said.

The city is facing its second weekend of wintry weather, and businesses like Martin’s are struggling to keep up. Martin recalled a similar situation from a few years ago. “This happened a few years ago where we lost two weekends and we were chasing all year trying to catch up and the sales were just gone so you just got to move forward and do the best you can.”

Sebastian Salazar, owner of Chico’s Subs, expressed hope that customers would come out despite the conditions. “Hopefully people will decide to come out today because we need them,” he said.

Cayla Cassell, general manager at Benny Marconi’s Roanoke, shared the difficulties her team faced just getting to work. “We closed Sunday and Monday and Tuesday and it took everybody digging out to get here,” she said.

DoorDash and delivery services impacted by severe weather

Many restaurants rely heavily on delivery services like DoorDash, but the hazardous road conditions have slowed deliveries significantly.

Martin explained, “We definitely do DoorDash. It’s a big part of our model at Martins and Jaybird... of course we love relying on the third-party delivery service when we’re slow, but obviously when the roads are impacted and travel and there’s no drivers out, there’s not much we can do about it.”

Cassell added that her restaurant sometimes has to temporarily disable online ordering. “We have an online order system that goes through DoorDash and if it gets really bad we go ahead and turn it off... the DoorDash driver doesn’t know the situation downtown and it gets really bad down here.”

Salazar noted that about 20 percent of his business depends on online orders, including Uber Eats, DoorDash, pickup, and takeout. “Due to the storm DoorDash just doesn’t allow any of their drivers to drive under these conditions,” he said.

Downtown businesses already face challenges during the slower winter months, and the weather only adds to the difficulty.

“January and February are usually slower months for everybody so we’re hoping to turn that around and keep on going,” Salazar said.

Martin summed up the precarious situation for many restaurant owners. “You’re kind of on a wing and a prayer hoping to make the right decision, keep everybody safe and keep your business afloat.”