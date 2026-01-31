VSP reporting crash totals in Commonwealth amid second 2026 snowstorm, respond to over 170 crashes

Once again, our region is experiencing significant snowfall. Due to this, on top of the ice that is still impacting our roads from the previous winter storm, driving is currently very unsafe. Virginia State Police advises drivers to stay mindful of VDOT trucks and emergency vehicles when on the road.

Many crashes have already been reported across the region.

Since Friday morning, VSP said they have responded to 171 crashes statewide as of 5 p.m. Saturday. 18 of those crashes involved injurie.

Here is a breakdown of crash reports in our viewing area, with a total of 179 crashes and 17 injuries:

Central/Western Virginia/Appomattox: 18 crashes, 3 with injuries

Southwest Virginia: 28 crashes, 1 with injuries

Western Virginia/Roanoke: 43 crashes, 3 with injuries, one fatal

We encourage viewers to stay off the roads whenever possible.