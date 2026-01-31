Woman arrested following high-speed pursuit in Rockbridge, Augusta counties

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A woman was arrested following a high-speed pursuit that took place in Rockbridge County on Friday, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said.

RCSO said they assisted the Virginia State Police and Augusta County Sheriff’s Office with a high-speed pursuit that occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Friday. The chase began in Augusta County and soon made its way to Rockbridge County while traveling southbound on I-81.

The suspect vehicle was reported to be traveling at over 100 miles per hour and driving erratically.

Law enforcement said they worked in a coordinated effort to stop the vehicle using tire deflation devices. The pursuit safely ended with no injuries around mile marker 197.

As a result, 43-year-old Melissa Lee Mathura of Georgia was arrested and medically evaluated as a precautionary measure.

Mathura was charged in Augusta County with the following:

Felony Eluding

Reckless Driving

Driving Under the Influence (Second Offense within Five Years)

“This incident highlights the importance of strong inter-agency cooperation and disciplined decision-making during high-risk situations. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of all involved agencies, this pursuit was brought to a safe conclusion and the threat to the public was minimized.” Sheriff Tony McFaddin

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.