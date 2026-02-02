As snow melts, icicles are falling in Downtown Roanoke - why that can be dangerous

ROANOKE, Va. – Icicles dropping from downtown Roanoke buildings are more than just a nuisance—they can be dangerous.

Devon Munro, an attorney with Munro Byrd, explained the severity of the situation. “This situation where ice falls off roofs, it comes off heavy and in sheets. It’s not like regular snowfall, it’s going to hurt and possibly cause a serious injury.”

Large icicles have been spotted all over downtown Roanoke. If one falls, it could injure pedestrians or damage vehicles, making it important to stay alert around buildings during such weather.

Munro also highlighted the responsibility of commercial property owners. “Owners of a commercial property do have a duty to prevent damage to property if they have a foreseeable reason to expect something could be hazardous.”

She urged business owners to take simple precautions. “You do have a duty to take reasonable measures to inspect your own business, during an inclement weather event to know if it’s going to potentially create a hazard.”

The attorney emphasized the potential danger of icicles. “Icicles have been known to kill people. It can be a really dangerous thing if you don’t take the precautions especially if you know that there’s a good reason to be worried about that.”

For pedestrians, giving large icicles some space is a wise safety measure. For property owners, a quick check of their buildings during icy conditions can prevent serious trouble.