Man convicted of first-degree murder in 2021 Roanoke shooting

A 21-year-old man has been convicted of first-degree murder and a weapons charge in connection with a deadly 2021 shooting, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

A jury found Nashawn Smith guilty of one count of first-degree murder and one count of using a firearm in the commission of murder. The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 4, 2021, when Roanoke City police responded to the 300 block of Harrison Avenue after a report of a shooting.

Officers found Hakeem Logan in the road suffering from catastrophic gunshot wounds. Logan was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:41 p.m. An autopsy determined the cause of death was four gunshot wounds to the chest and two to the head.

The verdict came after a two-day trial in Roanoke City Circuit Court on Jan. 28 and 29. Roanoke City detectives investigated the homicide for more than three years.

Smith is currently serving a prison sentence at Greensville Correctional Center in Greensville, Virginia, for an unrelated shooting that occurred Oct. 31, 2021.