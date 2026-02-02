Man rescued, power knocked out for hundreds after multi-vehicle accident in Lynchburg

Photo of the damaged vehicle and damaged utility pole from Lynchburg Fire Department on Feb. 2, 2026.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Crews assisted Lynchburg Police with an accident on Campbell Avenue that led to power being knocked out for hundreds of residents, Lynchburg Fire Department said.

LFD said a vehicle struck two vehicles and fled the scene early Monday morning. Soon after the incident, the driver was located “deep inside a storm drain near the bottom of a steep ravine.”

Authorities said they were able to remove the person from the area and bring them back up a hill to an ambulance. During the event, a utility pole was struck, leaving hundreds without power.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.