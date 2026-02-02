Skip to main content
Local News

WATCH: New River Special Olympics Polar Plunge to be held on Feb. 14

The Special Olympics Virginia Polar Plunge is here after being held in a pool last year due to Hurricane Helene.

This year, based on weather conditions, it will be back and held at the New River on Feb. 14.

