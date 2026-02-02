WATCH: New River Special Olympics Polar Plunge to be held on Feb. 14

The Special Olympics Virginia Polar Plunge is here after being held in a pool last year due to Hurricane Helene.
This year, based on weather conditions, it will be back and held at the New River on Feb. 14.
For more information click here.
