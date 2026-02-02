Skip to main content
WUVT expands coverage to greater Roanoke area

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

WUVT logo (Copyright 2026 by WUVT - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – WUVT, the community-run radio station located on Virginia Tech’s campus, announced on Jan. 27 that they have expanded their broadcast coverage to now include the greater Roanoke area!

The official coverage began on Jan. 11, when the station began using a translator antenna on Sugarloaf Mountain in Roanoke County. This now allows WUVT to reach around 388,664 people, which just about doubles their potential audience.

“We’re excited to bring out robust programming into the greater Roanoke area. WUVT strives to be the best station around, we have something for everyone!”

Amir Lahoud, WUVT General Manager

You can now tune in to WUVT in Roanoke on 101.9FM.

WUVT has been broadcasting from the New River Valley since 1948. For previous coverage on WUVT, click here.

