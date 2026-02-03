18 dogs seized following animal neglect investigation in Northeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – 18 dogs were seized as a result of an animal neglect investigation in Northeast Roanoke on Tuesday, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said on Jan. 21, officers responded to the 3500 block of Birchwood Street NE after receiving a report of possible animal neglect due to uninhabitable conditions. Upon arrival, officers were unable to make contact with anyone on site, but multiple dogs were audible on the property. The incident was reported to the animal warden unit for follow-up.

Recommended Videos

On Feb. 3, authorities said they executed a search warrant on the property and seized 18 dogs as a result. No employees or owners were present at the time, but charges are expected as the investigation continues.

RPD thanked Angels of Assisi for their support in this investigation, who are now asking for donations to care for the sudden influx of dogs.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.