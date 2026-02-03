Central Virginia training center demolition plans spark community debate

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The state plans to demolish up to 31 buildings at the former Central Virginia Training Center, marking a major change for the county. The buildings once housed programs to support the developmentally disabled but were officially closed in 2020.

Local leaders view the demolition as an opportunity for new development in the area. However, some families and advocates are expressing concerns about the loss of facilities that provided essential services.

Janice Norman, an Amherst resident, said, “Sometimes a person needs to be able to get into a facility for a week or 30 days, or whatever it is to get intensive counseling because not everyone can get to a counselor.”

Tony Campbell, also from Amherst, shared his perspective: “I wasn’t surprised. I’ve been to that facility numerous times from a child up until doing maintenance at the facility, as an adult. It was in disrepair.”

The facility served not only Amherst but also many areas in Southwest Virginia, including Lynchburg and Madison Heights.