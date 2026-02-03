Danville could receive millions more in casino revenue than expected

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville may soon have millions of additional dollars to spend from casino revenue — far more than city leaders originally projected.

The city has already begun spending millions of dollars generated by the casino. Now, according to a city document, officials expect to receive millions more on top of earlier estimates.

City leaders initially projected casino revenue at about $35 million for the first fiscal year. This, however, was only a prediction as city leaders don’t have a previous year to base the figure on.

“When we developed the budget, we had about five or six months of experience so we made our best guess on what it would be for the current fiscal year,” said Ken Larking, Danville city manager.

With the possibility of additional funds coming in, some say they hope the money is used to improve essential services and long-term opportunities in the community.

“I would love to see it be brought into the schools and the local infrastructure,” said Christian Quesenberry. “Especially like maintaining these roads and maybe getting more snow supplies out next time there’s a big snowstorm, being able to get better prepared. And maybe it could go into other communities around Danville that may need help.”

Quesenberry also said the funding could support students from underserved backgrounds.

“I think maybe being able to supply scholarships for students from disadvantaged backgrounds and communities,” she said. “They’d be able to go to school and come back to Danville and do better and greater things.”

At this point, there isn’t a finalized plan for how the additional revenue will be spent. City Council is expected to hear a presentation Tuesday night proposing that $2 million be allocated toward an unnamed redevelopment project.

“It’s special projects that, in our minds, help to create new economic vitality,” Larking said. “New tax revenue, new opportunities for our community, and new reasons for people to call Danville home.”

You can find a full breakdown of how the city has spent current casino revenue here.