Danville Police ask for assistance for Missing Persons Awareness Day

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police Department is calling attention to many ongoing missing person cases for Missing Persons Awareness Day.

DPD listed five active and ongoing missing person cases, dating back to 2019:

Anthony Dwayne Jones was last seen in Danville sometime during the summer of 2019 before being reported missing in November 2019 by family. At the time of his disappearance, Jones was 35 and had multiple tattoos on his neck, arms, and hands. He also has a scar on his nose. Jones is described as a black male, 160 lbs. at the time of disappearance, 5’10”, with black hair and brown eyes.

Herman Edward Harston was reported missing in 2021. At the time of the report in February 2021, family members said Harston, 75, frequently used the city transit system to get around. Police have spent several days checking area hospitals, speaking with extended family and friends, but no one has reported any contact with Harston in months.

Herbert Poxton Gordon, II was reported missing on June 24, 2022 by family and last heard from on May 19, 2022. Gordon was 36 at the time of his disappearance and is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 160 lbs. and 6’ 2”. He may be in need of medical attention.

David Jerome Berger, 55, was reported as missing to the Danville Police Department on Friday, March 21, 2025. Berger was last heard from by family in March 2024, but he may have been missing for a longer period of time. He is described as a black male, 6 foot tall, 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.