Feeling the electric bill squeeze? Virginia lawmakers push plan to lower costs

ROANOKE, Va. – Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Virginia are proposing legislation aimed at addressing high electric bills.

10 News Multimedia Journalist Keshia Lynn spoke with State Senator David Suetterlein and Del. Sam Rasoul.

10 News asked Del. Sam Rasoul, “Is this bill just about Appalachian Power, or is it also about other power companies?”

“This is only about Appalachian Power. What we find is that bills for Appalachian Power are higher than anywhere in the Commonwealth,” said Del. Rasoul.

State Sen. Suetterlein and Del. Rasoul are spearheading bipartisan efforts in the Senate and House of Delegates to curb rising electricity costs.

“I’m hearing from so many folks that are having challenges with their electric bills,” said Sen. Suetterlein.

The proposed legislation includes telling the Virginia State Corporation Commission, the state’s utility regulator, how to handle Appalachian Power’s upcoming rate review in 2026. (HB1075 - 2026 Regular Session | LIS) (https://lis.virginia.gov/bill-details/20261/SB691)

The proposed legislation would also prevent the SCC from approving a higher return on equity than Appalachian Power received in its prior review unless the company proves the increase is the lowest-cost option for customers. Also, the legislation would direct the Attorney General to study how utilities’ cost of equity is determined.

Right now, the Senate bill is in committee, and the House of Delegates bill is in subcommittee.

The high costs are significantly impacting residents like Carey Chitwood, who recently received a power bill for nearly $900 - double her previous month’s charges.

“It’s a struggle. You pick and choose: do we eat or do we pay the electric bill?” said Chitwood.

She noted that while utility costs have always been expensive in the area, she had never experienced bills this high, even after raising three children in her home.

According to Del. Rasoul, the legislation specifically targets Appalachian Power because its customers face higher bills compared to other areas in Virginia.

Appalachian Power responded to 10 News in an email saying:

“Appalachian Power is the only major utility in Virginia whose rates have gone down thanks to smart policy supported by APCo and crafted in conjunction with lawmakers. The State Corporation Commission closely scrutinizes all of the company’s costs and rates to ensure they are reasonable and prudent. APCo has not even approached its authorized rate of return in ten years, and it has been even longer since the company was found to have over-earned. The company will continue to pursue additional affordability measures, including seasonal rates, energy efficiency investments, home weatherization programs, and more.”

10 News also received the current residential rates in Virginia as compiled by the Virginia State Corporation Commission.