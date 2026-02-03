Man arrested after tire deflation spikes, explosive devices found in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after improvised explosive devices, evidence of tire deflation spikes, and more were found in a Collinsville residence, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said they received reports of tire deflation spikes intentionally placed in the area of Murphy Road and Virginia Avenue on Jan. 6, 2026. At least two vehicles sustained damage due to the spikes.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said an investigation was initiated to determine who placed the spikes. A search warrant was executed at the home of a suspect in the 500 block of Murphy Road in Collinsville on Feb. 2.

During the search, deputies said they found the following in the residence:

packaging materials consistent with the purchase of the tire deflation devices

several boxes of various types of ammunition

a crudely constructed improvised explosive device (IED)

remnants of additional detonated improvised explosive devices

the illegally possessed hide and feathers of a red-tailed hawk

Because of the discovery of an IED, Virginia State Police bomb technicians were requested to respond to the area. The IED was seized and is being analyzed by VSP to determine possible charges.

As a result of the investigation, 64-year-old Elden Duncan was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Ammunition by Convicted Felon

Devices for Puncturing Motor Vehicle Tires

Two counts of Throwing or Depositing Certain Substance Upon the Highway

Two counts of Damage Property

Duncan is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond. The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges are expected. An officer from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources also responded to the scene regarding the illegally possessed hawk hide and feathers, and related charges are pending.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.