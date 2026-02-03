Miles Davis: Jazz legend

American jazz musician Miles Davis, center, escorts friends to funeral of rock-guitarist Jimi Hendrix in Seattle, Wa., Oct. 1, 1970. Davis is one of many musicians gathered to pay tribute to Hendrix, a native of Seattle who died of a drug overdose in London, England, Sept. 18. (AP Photo)

If you find yourself feeling Kind of Blue, maybe you could turn to Miles Davis.

Davis, born in Illinois, created and worked on some of the most celebrated, influential and eclectic jazz music the world has seen.

From a young age, Davis surrounded himself with music, saying it was the most important thing in his life in his autobiography.

Davis’s career spanned over four decades (with a brief hiatus), putting out works such as Birth of the Cool, Kind of Blue, In a Silent Way and Bitches Brew, all of which garnered significant acclaim, and are seen as some of the greatest jazz works of all time.

Various musicians, both at the time and to today, cited Davis’s influence and importance to the jazz genre, and music as a whole. Rapper Yasiin Bey (a.k.a. Mos Def), producer Madlib, singer/songwriter John Mayer and more spoke to The Fader in 2016 regarding Davis’s legacy and importance.

The life of Davis has also resulted in many documentaries, most recently with 2019’s Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, named after one of his most popular albums.