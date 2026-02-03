Teen arrested after crashing stolen vehicle, evading police

ROANOKE, Va. – A teen was arrested on Monday after crashing a stolen vehicle and attempting to evade law enforcement, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they were notified of a possible stolen vehicle at the intersection of 10th Street NW and Hunt Avenue NW around 11:46 a.m. on Monday. After confirming the vehicle was stolen, a nearby officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Authorities said the vehicle continued driving and crashed into another car on Boylevard Street SW. The driver of the stolen car then exited the vehicle and ran.

Police said the suspect was armed with a gun, but later dropped it before entering a business. Officers then managed to take the suspect into custody while he was attempting to run out of another exit in the business.

Authorities said a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with the following as a result of this incident:

Felony Eluding

Felony Hit and Run

Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Firearm Under 18

Trespassing

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.