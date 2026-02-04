Skip to main content
33-year-old woman dies in Pittsylvania County crash

The crash occurred on Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m. on Martinsville Highway

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a Pittsylvania County crash that claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman.

The crash occurred on Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m. on Martinsville Highway, according to State Police.

Authorities said Brandie Lee Fisk, of Danville, was driving in a 2006 Pontiac Vibe at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle, ran off the left side of the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned. She was then thrown from the vehicle.

Fisk was transported to Sovah Health, Danville, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

