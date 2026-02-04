33-year-old woman dies in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a Pittsylvania County crash that claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman.

The crash occurred on Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m. on Martinsville Highway, according to State Police.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said Brandie Lee Fisk, of Danville, was driving in a 2006 Pontiac Vibe at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle, ran off the left side of the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned. She was then thrown from the vehicle.

Fisk was transported to Sovah Health, Danville, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.