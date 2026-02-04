Botetourt History Museum’s move to Greenfield Industrial Park sparks local debate over location and design

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – A plan to relocate the Botetourt History Museum from historic Fincastle to an industrial park is drawing criticism from local residents concerned about both location and design choices.

The $6 million project, initially funded by state money in 2022, remained stalled until recently due to lack of matching county funds. Now, with additional funding secured through Google’s recent land purchase in the area, the museum is slated to move to the Greenfield industrial park — a decision that has sparked community debate.

“You’re going to have it in Greenfield, which makes no sense at all to have a history museum in the middle of an industrial park,” said Greg Rieley, a Botetourt resident.

Initial plans considered keeping the museum in Fincastle, potentially incorporating it into the Botetourt Courthouse expansion or finding a new location within the historic town. Officials had previously promoted the museum project as an economic driver for Fincastle, which has fewer commercial establishments than the county’s southern communities like Daleville.

The proposed design, unveiled by AECOM at a November Board of Supervisors meeting, has also drawn criticism. The 10,000-square-foot facility includes 4,000 square feet of museum space and features modern architectural elements that designers say reference local barn styles.

However, some residents argue the design fails to reflect the county’s architectural heritage.

“There’s nothing Botetourt about it. The building looks to me like a dentist’s office,” said Bill Van Velzer, a local resident. “Architectural material that’s been used for 18th, and 19th-century Botetourt buildings, it’s very simple. It’s brick, it’s stone, it’s timber. None of those things are present in the current artist’s rendering.”

Critics also point out that the proposed signage removes the word “history” from the building’s name, simply calling it “Botetourt Museum.”

The project received its initial $6 million in state funding in 2022, with matching funds now coming from Google’s recent land acquisition in the county. The tech giant’s purchase, which includes 312 acres for a potential data center, is providing additional funding for various community projects.

County officials maintain that the Greenfield location will provide more space for artifacts and better accessibility. The new facility will more than double the museum’s current exhibition space.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to review final design plans in the coming months. The construction timeline and completion date have not yet been announced.