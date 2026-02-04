Danville Mayor announces finalists for vacant City Council seat

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones announced that he had selected three finalists and one alternate finalist for the vacant City Council seat during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The City issued the following statement:
The finalists are Shakeva Frazier, Shelby Irving, and Danny Marshall. The alternate finalist isGwyndolyn Stone. They will be interviewed during a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 10, in the City Council Chambers. The meeting will be open to the public.
“I want to thank everyone who took the time to apply for this seat,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said. “The level of interest speaks to how deeply residents care about Danville and its future, and the City Council appreciates each person who stepped forward to serve. Conducting the interviews in a public meeting is an important part of a transparent process, and we appreciate the community’s continued engagement.”
City Council selected the four candidates during a special work session held last Thursday. The session was closed to the public as allowed by state law. A total of 11 residents applied for the seat. Also submitting applications were Petrina Carter, Joseph Elliott, Princess Fitzgerald, Curtia Guthrie, Winston Harrell, Lonnie Jones, and Frank Leist.The vacancy follows the Jan. 13 resignation of Councilman Madison Whittle, who is now serving in the House of Delegates. City Council will appoint a qualified candidate to serve until a special election is held in November.Danville City Council