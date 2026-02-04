Delegate Sam Rasoul proposes $600,000 ‘comprehensive plan’ to analyze Roanoke redevelopment

Questions still linger about many buildings and structures in Roanoke, with much of the attention going to the Berglund Center and Center in the Square in Downtown Roanoke.

Delegate Sam Rasoul is hoping to answer at least some of those questions. In a Facebook post made last week, Delegate Rasoul proposed to the Commonwealth a $600,000 study to analyze Downtown Roanoke’s redevelopment and build a “comprehensive plan” for the future.

Part of this analysis would involve bringing in engineers to review older structures, such as the Berglund Center and Center in the Square.

Rasoul hopes to open up pathways to more projects in places like Center in the Square while bringing in new land developments for the Berglund Center.

Part of this analysis would be on ideas that have been explored, such as a Ferris wheel at the top of Center in the Square.

“We’ve always told everyone who has ideas about improving the city, bring them forward, let’s evaluate them,” Rasoul said. “When we have a real analysis done, we have engineers and architects who come forward and say, ‘Hey, here’s what we can be doing with downtown.’ I know that people are agitated about parking. [We need to] make sure we have retail and restaurants that are thriving.”

Rasoul also spoke on the proposed casino that was proposed by the Roanoke City Council, saying that while he was in opposition to the casino, he understands that the city still needs proper investment in order to thrive.

“Well, I’ve been in opposition to every casino in Virginia. What I am in favor of is making sure that the complex with all the buildings there, that we have architects and engineers come in and say what we can and can’t do with the area, and then how it ties to downtown Roanoke coming up with a comprehensive vision,” Rasoul said. “I know a lot of people would like to be under kind of one unified umbrella as we move forward.”