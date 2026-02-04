Governor Spanberger signs Executive Order and Directive, establishing principles for Virginia Law Enforcement

Governor Abigail Spanberger signed an executive order establishing state law enforcement policy based on “principles and policies that have long served as the north star for Virginia law enforcement.”

Spanberger’s office issued the following principles in a statement:

1. Law enforcement exists to preserve human life, protect people who are vulnerable, and uphold the U.S. Constitution and the Constitution of Virginia.

2. Public trust is a prerequisite to effective policing and should be fostered through professionalism, transparency, accountability, and consistent engagement.

3. Virginia law enforcement does not engage in fear-based policing, enforcement theater, or actions that create barriers to people seeking assistance in their time of need.

4. Virginia law enforcement efforts focus on upholding the rule of law, investigating and stopping criminal conduct, and protecting public safety, not the administrative enforcement of civil status.

5. Investment in training, recruitment, and retention of top-tier public safety professionals ensures that Virginia law enforcement is supported by clear standards and sound training necessary to serve safely and effectively with the public’s trust.

6. Collaborative partnerships among local, state, federal, and tribal law enforcement, residents, educators, faith and civic leaders, businesses, and local governments are essential for safe communities, a strong economy, and positive educational outcomes.

Gov. Spanberger’s executive order directs state law enforcement agencies to review all policies, training and practices to confirm alignment with those standards, according to the office.

“As a former federal law enforcement officer and the daughter of a career law enforcement officer, I know that effective policing is built on trust. Like so many of Virginia’s law enforcement officers, I have serious concerns that chaotic federal law enforcement actions across the country are eroding years of trust built by our officers within the communities they serve,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “When state and local law enforcement are pulled away from investigating crimes and upholding our Virginia laws to do the job of federal agents, it weakens their ability to deepen trust within their communities. This contributes to a culture of fear and distrust that makes it harder for officers to do their jobs.”

Through an additional executive directive, Governor Spanberger directed Virginia’s state law enforcement agencies and divisions to terminate all existing agreements with U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE).

Spanberger’s office says these agreements placed Virginia law enforcement officers under federal control and supervision to conduct civil immigration enforcement.

Governor Spanberger said her administration has been closely reviewing agreements that state law enforcement agencies were required to sign in 2025.

“At my direction, the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security and the Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources engaged with stakeholders to identify and understand agreements previously entered into under Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. These Agreements improperly ceded discretion and authority over Virginia law enforcement to federal authorities. I have full confidence that Virginia law enforcement agents are keeping Virginia safer when exercising their authority under Virginia law. Virginia always remains ready to enforce the law, and Virginia law enforcement will continue to exercise available authority under a valid judicial warrant,” Spanberger said.