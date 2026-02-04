Major bust involving drugs, money and prostitution, investigations spanned multiple jurisdictions

ROANOKE, Va. – A year-long Virginia State Police investigation that spanned multiple jurisdictions, including Roanoke, Floyd and Rockbridge Counties, led to multiple arrests and the breakup of a prostitution ring, according to Floyd Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom.

Officials say the ring was operated out of Amanda’s Touch on Peter’s Creek Road in Roanoke, as well as locations in Rockbridge County. The bust resulted in multiple charges of racketeering that involved more than $10,000 for each person involved.

Troopers say they connected Earl Wayne Smith, a suspect in an ongoing drug distribution investigation in Floyd County, to the alleged prostitution ring involving Rockbridge County and Roanoke.

Jose Jorge Sanchez, who officials say was also involved in the prostitution ring, had a bond hearing on Tuesday. During the hearing, Sanchez claimed to be from Roanoke and said he wanted to return home.

In the cross examination, the Commonwealth noted that Sanchez has two prior charges of carrying a concealed weapon and three charges of failure to appear - with no prior felony charges. Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Michael Fleenor denied the bond.

10 News has been told that this involved more than 50 women, and that one or more were coerced, threatened and raped. Officials say the money earned by the suspects was allegedly invested in real estate.

This is a developing story, and 10 News will have more information as we receive it.