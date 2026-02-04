Mingo Coffee Co. offering free coffee all week Valentines Day Week

The Mingo Coffee Company in Forest announced Tuesday that it would be giving away free handcrafted drinks from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13.

While a classic cup of coffee is always an option, guests can choose from favorites like a sugar cookie latte or a cozy oat milk matcha.

“The goal isn’t just to serve coffee,” said Rachel Queen, co-owner of The Mingo. “It’s to make exactly what people love as a way to say thank you to the community that helped shape what we’ve become.”

The free coffee week coincides with Valentine’s Day as a simple act of kindness and gratitude, while also reflecting a larger goal of becoming part of the community’s everyday rhythm, especially in the early morning hours.

“We want people to know they can stop in before work, before school drop-off, before the day really begins,” Queen said. “This week is our way of opening the door a little wider and saying, ‘You belong here.’”