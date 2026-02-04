Skip to main content
Mingo Coffee Co. offering free coffee all week Valentines Day Week

The Mingo Coffee Company in Forest announced Tuesday that it would be giving away free handcrafted drinks from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13.

While a classic cup of coffee is always an option, guests can choose from favorites like a sugar cookie latte or a cozy oat milk matcha.

“The goal isn’t just to serve coffee,” said Rachel Queen, co-owner of The Mingo. “It’s to make exactly what people love as a way to say thank you to the community that helped shape what we’ve become.”

The free coffee week coincides with Valentine’s Day as a simple act of kindness and gratitude, while also reflecting a larger goal of becoming part of the community’s everyday rhythm, especially in the early morning hours.

“We want people to know they can stop in before work, before school drop-off, before the day really begins,” Queen said. “This week is our way of opening the door a little wider and saying, ‘You belong here.’”

