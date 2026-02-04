Orchard Lake dam’s future under review as Botetourt County Board considers safety compliance and resident preferences

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors has approved a hazard analysis study for the Orchard Lake dam, addressing long-standing concerns from residents about the aging structure’s safety and future.

The earthen dam, constructed in the 1950s using compacted soil and trees, currently fails to meet modern safety standards required by a 2022 Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) mandate. The structure could potentially be classified as high risk, indicating its failure could result in loss of life or serious economic damage.

County officials are considering three options for the dam’s future:

Lowering the dam below DCR regulation height, which would partially drain the lake

Complete breach of the dam, eliminating the lake entirely

Repairing the dam to meet current DCR compliance standards

The Board has also approved an engineering agreement with Richmond-based Timmons Group to assess these options. The dam’s partial county ownership factored into the decision to proceed with professional evaluation.

During the recent Board meeting, residents voiced strong support for preserving the lake.

“This has actually been unbelievable,” one resident stated during public comments.

“The board should go to the construction company with a slate that reflects the will of the citizens, the great majority of whom want to preserve the dam,” said another concerned resident.

The dam’s unique ownership structure complicates the situation, with the structure divided among multiple parties, including one private residence that owns a portion of the dam.

Board members have been reluctant to discuss the matter publicly. Several supervisors, including Tim Snyder of the Amsterdam district where Orchard Lake is located, declined to comment on the situation.

The approved hazard analysis study represents the first concrete step toward determining the fate of both the dam and Orchard Lake, following years of resident requests for formal evaluation of the structure.