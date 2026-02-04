Proposed VMI legislation ignites controversy

LEXINGTON, VA – Big decisions about VMI’s future aren’t happening on post - they’re happening miles away in Richmond.

Cadets 10 News spoke with say two controversial bills moving through the General Assembly could have impacts on VMI’s future for years to come.

“How could this be happening?” Cadet Caleb Chandler asked.

At VMI, tradition, discipline, and routine are part of daily life - but cadets Caleb Chandler, Carla Feaster and Maximus Ankrah say uncertainty from the Capitol is becoming part of it too.

“I know that the things that were in these bills were just not consistent with the things I see on a day-to-day basis,” Chandler said.

There are two bills. One would overhaul VMI’s leadership structure. The other raises questions about whether the institute should continue receiving state support.

The first, introduced by Delegate Michael Feggans (D - 97th District), follows nearly five years of debate over VMI’s culture.

“Changing culture in a military environment is one of the hardest things one can undertake,” Feggans said during a House Subcommittee Meeting on Higher Education on Monday.

That proposal would dissolve VMI’s board of visitors and place the institute under the oversight of Virginia State University’s board.

During the subcommittee meeting, Feggans cited concerns about VMI’s continued focus on Confederate history, along with broader questions about race and gender.

“The board sometimes resisted change, culminating in the governance’s decision not to renew a more than qualified superintendent,” Feggans said.

“Do you think that VMI has moved past their past?” 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman asked the cadets.

“I do believe so. We’re in the new year. Of course, we can’t change history. VMI has been through some controversial stuff, to admit. But in the year 2026, we have so many key leaders that are minorities. Again, it’s not because of the race, sex, religion, it’s because they exude leadership abilities,” Ankrah said.

The second bill, proposed by Delegate Dan Helmer (D - 10th District), would create a task force to determine whether VMI should remain state-sponsored.

“It makes sure that they’re doing the right thing for Virginia. That they’re moving past their lost-cause ideology. It’s a really incredible opportunity to make sure we’re advancing leaders of character in Virginia,” Helmer said in a Facebook video.

While both delegates served in the military, neither attended VMI.

“They’re being proposed by people who have never been to VMI. General Furness, our superintendent, he’s made multiple invitations for delegates to actually come here. I think what would really benefit everyone passing this legislation, or looking to pass it, would actually be stepping on campus and talking to cadets,” Chandler said.

Cadets like the three we spoke with are now speaking out -even signing a memorandum opposing the bills.

“It’s just to let the politicians know that they shouldn’t define our experiences,” Ankrah said.

The debate is now drawing national attention.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell took to X, saying:

The Department of War is monitoring Virginia House Bill 1374, focused on the governance of the Virginia Military Institute (VMI), with significant concern. For generations, the unique military environment at VMI has made the Institute a vital source of commissioned officers for the Armed Forces. The stability of this proven leadership pipeline is a matter of direct national security interest and any action that could disrupt the ecosystem requires our full attention. DoW reserves the right to take extraordinary measures to protect the integrity of VMI and our commitment to the cadets and midshipmen currently training there remains steadfast. We urge the Virginia General Assembly to consider the broader implications of this bill on military readiness, as well as the federal government’s long-standing investment in this critical institution.” Sean Parnell

Cadets say they’re hoping for support from all sides.

“We’re already speaking up, we’re already standing up, but I also want the alumni to back us up as well,” Feaster said.

Both bills are still moving through the house, we’ll keep you updated on air and online as they progress.

VMI released a statement Wednesday evening saying they are pleased to support the bill as amended on the House floor. They also said that if the bill becomes law, they look forward to working with a task force to share the VMI experience.