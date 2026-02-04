‘Rest easy, Dasa’: Bedford County Sheriff’s Office mourns beloved K9 Dasa’s passing

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is honoring the life and legacy of a beloved K9 who has passed away after a long career of service.

K9 Dasa served Bedford County from Dec. 2018 to Oct. 2022 alongside her two handlers, Cpl. Farren and Lt. Daniels, serving in both narcotics detection and patrol.

“Her impact on our department and our community was immeasurable- from assisting in countless operations to being a trusted partner and beloved member of OUR Law Enforcement family,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

After retiring, Dasa was able to enjoy a peaceful life, filled with love and care.

“Rest easy, Dasa. We appreciate your 8 years on earth more than we can describe. Thank you for your service.”