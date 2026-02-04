Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport to host mobile Global Entry enrollment event

A quicker way to fly will soon be available for travelers at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. Read about how you can apply.

ROANOKE,Va. – A pop-up Global Entry enrollment event will be held at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) on March 26-27th, 2026.

Global Entry screens passengers to speed up their time through customs when arriving back into the U.S. Once approved, the access is available for five years and also includes Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck.

Normally, the Global Entry process requires an in-person interview component and would include travel to Tri-Cities, Richmond, Charlotte, or Washington Dulles. ROA says they are sharing the news now because it could take multiple weeks for people interested to get conditionally approved for Global Entry.

The event is available to both new and renewing Global Entry applications, but all applications must be completed online before the event.

There is a non-refundable Global Entry application fee of $120 for the five-year membership. Minors under 18 when enrolling with an adult do not have to pay a fee.

Global entry is popular, with “nearly 13 million people” enrolled as of May, according to a 2025 CBP press release. In 2024, TSA also announced the PreCheck program had surpassed 20 million active members - a new record for the program since its start in 2013.

Victoria Bell, a Roanoke County resident, said she has never flown internationally, only domestically within the United States, but is still interested in learning about the Global Entry event.

“I am not crazy familiar with that. I definitely don’t like the TSA or customs. It’s always very intimidating, but I’m sure that is very handy. So, you can skip the lines and like the anticipation and all of that. You can just get through it,” Bell said. “I don’t know if I will be doing that any time soon just with how crazy busy I am, but that’s really cool though.”

But “revocations are on pace to increase 144% over the same time period, or almost double the rate of enrollment,” according to a Bloomberg report. Reporter Aaron Gordern references “CBP revoked 17,281 Global Entry memberships in 2024, a 47% jump over the prior year, and many members aren’t told why their membership was revoked.” And if your Global Entry is revoked, so is your access to TSA PreCheck.

Josh Walthalo, a Roanoke City resident, said he has never had Global Entry or TSA PreCheck but was a frequent flyer when he was younger. Walthalo said that while Global Entry can be convenient for frequent travelers, the uncertainty around revocations is something he would consider.

“Everything is so uncertain that it would be awful to get that Global Entry and then just have it revoked for no known reason, especially because there is no refund,” Walthalo said.

After applying, 80% of applications are approved to then schedule an interview within two weeks, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s website. Some applications can take up to 12 months or longer to be processed. Once a person receives conditional approval, you can register for an interview slot at ROA.

Most applicants without criminal history will receive their Global Entry membership within four to six months after they submit their application. Below are the release and instructions for those interested:

EVENT DETAILS

Dates: March 26–27, 2026

Interview times (by appointment only): 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport

Roanoke Regional Airport Commission Conference Room — take the escalators to the second floor. Take your first right along the balcony and the conference room is the second to last door on the left.

According to the ROA website, parking is free for the first 30 minutes in all lots. Please refer to the ROA parking page for additional information.

Read ROA’s full release here.

HOW TO APPLY AND PARTICIPATE IN THE GLOBAL ENTRY POP-UP EVENT

To apply for Global Entry, you will need the following documentation:

Valid passport (bring all valid passports if you have more than one).

Proof of residency , such as a utility bill, mortgage or rental payment statement, and driver’s license (if the address is current).

Permanent resident card, if applicable.

Next, visit the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Travelers Programs website.

Select the Global Entry tile. Click Apply Now and Continue with Global Entry Application.

Create an account/log-in.

Follow all application prompts.

You will be notified when your application has been processed and is conditionally approved.

Conditionally approved Global Entry applicants can then schedule an interview appointment at ROA.

Visit the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Travelers Programs website. Scroll to the bottom center, under How Enrollment Works, select Find an Enrollment Center, and choose Global Entry. Follow to the TTP Schedule - Choose Location page. Under Choose an Appointment Location, select FILTER BY: dd/mm/yyyy using a date within the March 26–27, 2026 range. If you choose a state first, ROA will not be shown. You must use the date filter. Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport will appear in the Virginia list for March 26–27. Reserve your appointment.

ROA shares that each interview takes approximately 10-15 minutes per person and that all applicants will be fingerprinted and photographed. Remember to bring all necessary documents with you to your appointment.

Questions should be directed to Customs and Border Protection.