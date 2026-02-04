WATCH: The importance of washing road salt off your vehicle

As the snow and ice from recent winter storms begin to melt, the real aftermath for drivers may just be starting.

Road salt, while essential for safer driving, can cause serious damage to your car or truck, especially underneath. Even a week after the storm, salt can remain on the roads and under your vehicle.

Experts say the best way to protect your vehicle is to wash it thoroughly, making sure to clean the undercarriage.

“If you get it washed off sooner rather than later, the longer it sits and the longer it’s on there,” Charles St. Clair, Owner of Affordable and Dependable Auto Services and Towing, said.

If you plan to clean the salt yourself, experts recommend rinsing your vehicle with warm water first and avoiding harsh detergents that can damage your paint.