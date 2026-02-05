Virginia Tech students weigh in on halftime show

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Bad Bunny is set to make history at this year’s Super Bowl as the first predominantly Spanish-language artist to headline the halftime show, sparking both excitement and controversy among viewers worldwide.

The groundbreaking selection comes as the NFL pushes to expand its international reach, particularly in Spanish-speaking markets. The league has already begun hosting games in locations like Mexico City and Madrid, signaling a broader global strategy.

Bad Bunny’s selection reflects his massive global appeal. The artist has dominated streaming platforms, ranking as the most-streamed artist globally four times since 2020. This won’t be his first Super Bowl appearance – he previously performed alongside Shakira in the 2020 halftime show, joining an elite group of artists who have graced the Super Bowl stage multiple times.

Virginia Tech students shared mixed reactions about the NFL’s choice. “I’m very excited. I love Bad Bunny,” said Rachel Santos, a Virginia Tech junior. She emphasized the importance of cultural representation, adding, “There are a lot of different cultures here. And to single out one and say we shouldn’t have a Spanish speaker be performing for Super Bowl halftime is really dumb.”

Some students highlighted the strategic aspect of the selection. “Bad Bunny has a lot of international fans, so it makes sense. He gonna drive a lot of revenue for them. So it’s a smart move,” noted Seim Eyob, a Virginia Tech student.

The halftime show traditionally attracts viewers who might not otherwise tune in for the game. “You have your sports fans, people who watch for the Super Bowl, and people who watch it for the halftime show,” explained Bilal Trigui, a Virginia Tech sophomore. “When you bring big names to headline the halftime show, it’s just an amazing way to get more and more people to watch the event even if they don’t care about the actual game itself.”

Addressing the online controversy surrounding the language barrier, Virginia Tech junior Kameila Setissi offered a balanced perspective: “I actually really enjoy listening to music, French music, Arabic music, literally anything. So personally, I don’t feel any type of way that it’s a Spanish-speaking artist. But I understand that people have preferences.”

Sarah Pendergraft, another Virginia Tech junior, dismissed the criticism: “It’s dumb that people are complaining even though it’s a different language. Because America is a combination of a bunch of different cultures.”

Green Day will open for Bad Bunny’s performance, though alternative concerts will be available for viewers seeking different entertainment options during the halftime show.

The Super Bowl halftime show, consistently one of the most-watched musical performances of the year, is expected to draw over 100 million viewers worldwide.