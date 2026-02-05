Help for Yokohama Tire workers facing layoffs at Salem job fair

SALEM, Va. – Express Employment Professionals transformed the venue into a career center, offering one-on-one coaching and interviews to help workers transition into new roles.

“My goal is to start a new job elsewhere,” said job seeker Glenn Compton, who attended the event.

Garry D. Norris, owner and CEO of Express Employment Professionals, emphasized the importance of preparing workers for the job market. “Probably one of the biggest things that we do is make sure they are prepared to enter the workforce at another position. Some of these people have been employed at Yokohama for decades.” Compton shared his plan to apply and interview with B2X, saying, “I’m going to give them my job application and they’re going to sit me through a five to 10-minute interview process, where we’re going to discuss the company, what I offer, and what we’re going to do from there.”

The job fair provided more than just applications; it offered career coaching to help workers navigate today’s job market. Compton expressed gratitude for the opportunity: “I’m very blessed to have this opportunity to be here, to hopefully be part of one of these companies in the room, and also for them to help form their companies respectively too.”

Express Employment’s support for these workers began at the job fair and continues beyond the event, ensuring ongoing assistance for those affected by layoffs.