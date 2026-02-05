Jack Johnson: First Black heavyweight boxing champion

Jack Johnson knocks out Stanley Ketchel in the 12th round after being knocked down by Ketchel earlier in the round.

John Arthur “Jack” Johnson is widely regarded as one of the best and most influential boxers, who, at the height of the Jim Crow era, was able to win a heavyweight championship, becoming the first black person to ever achieve such a feat.

Johnson was born in Galveston, Texas, on March 31, 1978. Johnson was the son of ex-slaves and the third of nine children.

Initially, in his early years, Johnson worked as a dock worker. According to the Smithsonian, due to Johnson growing up in a racially diverse area of Galveston and being part of a Black and White gang, he was shielded from experiencing significant amounts of racism. He would later admit to this as well, according to the Smithsonian.

In the late 1800’s, a shop owner in Dallas would introduce Johnson to the world of boxing. Johnson, who would later be nicknamed the “Galveston Giant,” stood over 6ft tall and weighed around 220 pounds. He possessed the unique skills necessary for the sport.

Johnson would bounce around from local fights and even found his way to Chicago. One loss in Galveston proved to be instrumental in Johnson’s development as a boxer, however.

In a fight that Johnson lost in 1901, he and Joe Choynski were arrested, as prize fighting was banned in Texas. During their brief 23-day incarceration, Choynski taught defensive techniques to Johnson. Techniques that Johnson would use for the rest of his fighting career, and techniques that would lead many to call him the greatest defensive fighter of all time.

Johnson quickly rose to prominence, capturing the World Colored Heavyweight title in 1903. Many white opponents dismissed Johnson until 1908, when he defeated the reigning world champion in Australia, becoming the first black man to hold the Heavyweight Championship of the World.

Johnson’s ascent to the height of heavyweight boxing came with triumph, but was not without controversy. Johnson’s rise included a victory over Jim Jeffries, which was hyped up as one of the “Fights of the Century,” and challenged long-held and deeply rooted racial prejudices amongst white people at the time.

Johnson in 1912 also faced arrest for violating the Mann Act, a law aimed at combating sex trafficking, a dubious charge and conviction at best. Johnson would later be posthumously pardoned of the conviction by President Donald Trump in 2018.

Johnson would die in 1946 in a car crash caused by reckless driving, but his legacy lives on. Johnson, who was unapologetically himself, tore down walls while directly inspiring the greats to come after him, such as Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis and others.