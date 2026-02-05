Natural Bridge Zoo owners arrested on multiple charges, including animal cruelty

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – Natural Bridge Zoo owner Gretchen Mogensen’s stay in jail will be extended after new indictments were handed down against her, former zoo owners Karl and Deborah Mogensen, and two others connected to the zoo.

These new charges stem from a 2023 raid executed by the Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit and Virginia State Police, where close to 100 living animals were seized along with dead animals and body parts.

The Mogensen trio, along with former facility veterinarian Dr. Ashley Spencer and former facility elephant trainer Mark Easley, face a total of 55 counts of torturing, overdriving or cruelty to animals, and eight felony counts of forgery of a public record.

Court records indicate Karl and Debbie were arrested on Tuesday and released on bond. Police have not yet arrested Dr. Spencer or Easly.

The charges against the five are as follows:

Gretchen Mogensen: 16 counts of animal cruelty and two counts of forgery

Karl Mogensen: 18 counts of animal cruelty

Debbie Mogensen: 10 counts of animal cruelty and two counts of forgery

Dr. Ashley Spencer: four counts of forgery

Mark Easley: two counts of override, overload and one count of torturing an animal

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as more information is released.