New details released in prostitution ring run out of Roanoke bridal shop

Officials released new details Tuesday about a multi-county prostitution ring investigation that led to racketeering charges against five people in Southwest Virginia.

The investigation began with the 2023 arrests of Earl Smith and Molly Lepisto on drug distribution charges. According to Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom, state police were simultaneously investigating Smith’s connection to a prostitution ring operating out of Rockbridge County.

Investigators allege Smith funded the operation while Jose Sanchez recruited women for the ring. During Sanchez’s appearance in Floyd County Circuit Court Tuesday, prosecutors revealed that Amanda’s Touch, a Roanoke bridal shop purchased by Smith, served as a hub between Floyd and Rockbridge counties for transporting what authorities estimate were more than 50 victims involved in the operation.

“He specifically stated that he purchased that business for the purposes of using it and its location for the furtherance of the prostitution ring,” Branscom said.

The current owner of Amanda’s Touch released a statement distancing the business from Smith’s activities: “I am heartbroken and deeply disturbed by the allegations that have been reported this week. The activity described in court has absolutely no connection to me, my employees, or the daily operations of the bridal shop I manage. My father helped finance the business when it opened 28 years ago, but he has not been involved in running the stores. He owns the building as the property owner and landlord and maintained separate access to a back room that was not part of our retail space. I have operated the business independently for years, and we have been estranged for some time. Neither I nor any of my employees had any knowledge of, or involvement in, any of his activities. The space referenced by authorities is not accessible to customers. Any of the alleged activity took place after hours without our knowledge.

The bridal shop has always been dedicated to serving brides and families during some of the most joyful moments of their lives. My team and I remain committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and professional environment for every customer who walks through our doors. This situation is personally devastating, and my focus right now is supporting my employees and continuing to serve our community with integrity and care.”

The case has drawn attention from local anti-trafficking organizations. Alana Araujo, Communications Specialist at The Lampstand, a Roanoke nonprofit supporting human trafficking victims, said, “It’s devastating, but it’s not surprising. Many people think that we don’t have human trafficking happening in the Roanoke Valley area, but we absolutely do.”

Araujo emphasized the lasting impact on trafficking victims. “I can’t begin to express what it would take on a victim of human trafficking, but I can only imagine that it affects them in every area of their life,” she said.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that support resources have been extended to identified victims, and investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Branscom indicated that the primary suspects are in custody and “under control” and doesn’t believe the operation is running anymore.