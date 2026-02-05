Super Bowl Sunday: Where to watch the big game this weekend

This year’s Super Bowl will feature the Seattle Seahawks squaring off with the New England Patriots, with millions of people tuning in from across the country to take part in the festivities.

There are many options as to where to watch the game. Some people choose to enjoy the game from the comforts of their own home. While others choose to venture out and choose a local sports bar or restaurant to watch the game.

One such place is AllSports Cafe in Salem. Restaurants like these offer a wide variety of options, such as wings, chicken tenders, macaroni salad, burgers and sandwiches.

There are also Super Bowl specials that only arrive during the big game. AllSports is no exception, as they are offering a place where someone can get thirty wings for $34.99 with three different sauces.

AllSports Cafe CEO/President Julie Atkins sees the Super Bowl as a way for all kinds of people - sports fans or not - to come together and enjoy the experience.

“Everybody wants to watch it. Not only for the game, but they also watch it for the commercials; they get together for food,” Atkins said. “I think it’s just something that brings people together; everybody wants to experience it.”

Atkins suggests ordering ahead of time if someone wants to enjoy some wings, as they expect plenty of orders.