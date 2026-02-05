WATCH: G.W. Carver 5th grader is Salem’s top speller

It took 11 rounds of competition before “A Rude Vendetta” revealed itself at the annual Salem School Division Spelling Bee this morning.

G.W. Carver Elementary School fifth grader Abigail Rude confidently stepped to the microphone in the Andrew Lewis Middle School auditorium and calmly spelled V-E-N-D-E-T-T-A to become Salem’s top speller for 2026.

She defeated the respective champions from the city’s other elementary schools and the top spellers from all three grade levels at Andrew Lewis Middle to claim the crown. Abigail, who also competed against her older sister Allison, is a student in Mrs. Garst’s class at Carver. She now advances to the regional Spelling Bee March 28 at Radford University, and her alternate will be ALMS’s 6th grader Beth Neilson, this year’s runner-up.

Also, a very special thanks to the Bee’s guest caller, Abbie Coleman from WSLS. Abbie is a product of the Salem School Division and a former member of the Salem High School State Champion Forensics program. This was her second straight year calling the words for the participants. We also appreciate this year’s judges – Leigh Leslie, Lauren Cundiff, Jennifer Dean, and Chris Taibbi. The Bee was held today after snow postponed its original date in January.