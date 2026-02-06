BackRidge Drone Services helps find lost blind dog in Botetourt County

What began as a scare for a Botetourt County dog owner ended with a heartwarming reunion, thanks to a local drone service company.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – What began as a scare for a Botetourt County dog owner ended with a heartwarming reunion, thanks to a local drone service company.

Brody, a 12-year-old blind Labrador, went missing Thursday morning, sending his family into a panic. His owner, Hayden Vanburen, posted in a Facebook group for missing pets, asking the community for help in bringing Brody home.

Recommended Videos

While many people were eager to help, some scammers reached out demanding money for Brody’s return.

Vanburen then contacted BackRidge Drone Services, a business that specializes in finding missing pets, recovering deer, and more.

After sending out drones, the team was able to find Brody about 40 minutes into the search. BackRidge Drone Services said Brody was cold, shivering and had a few scratches, but he he returned to his usual happy self when he heard his owner’s voice.

The heartwarming moment when the team found Brody was caught on camera, which you can watch below: