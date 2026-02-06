Big Lick Comic Con returns to Berglund Center this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Big Lick Comic Con is back in the Star City this weekend!

Comic fans are invited to come out to the Berglund Center for the two-day event. Vendors, artists and stars of all kinds will be at the event.

This year, Kellan Lutz & Peter Dacinelli will be present, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Twilight. Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox will also be in attendance for a Chips reunion.

The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 7 and 8, starting at 11 a.m. both days. If you are interested in attending, click here.