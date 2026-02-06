Cardiovascular disease top killer of women, learn life-saving skills and track key health numbers

Cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of women, yet awareness among younger generations, including Gen Z and millennials, is lower than in previous generations.

The nation is going “red” for the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day this Friday, February 6, 2026.

According to the American Heart Association, nearly 45% of women over age 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease is also the leading cause of maternal death in the U.S.

AHA also says women are less likely than men to receive bystander CPR in an emergency and are 23% less likely to survive sudden cardiac arrest.

The American Heart Association advises being prepared to respond to a cardiac emergency, which includes learning CPR.

It is important to understand the symptoms of a heart attack, which often differ in women compared to men. Symptoms can include anxiety, shortness of breath, upset stomach, pain in the shoulder, back or arm, and unusual tiredness or weakness.

Find other ways to learn how to save a life and get connected at GoRedforWomen.org.

Knowing your risk starts with knowing four important health numbers: total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and body mass index. Keeping these numbers in check and at healthy levels can reduce your risk for heart disease and stroke.

Talk to your health care provider about your numbers, what they mean, and how you can manage them.