Five injured following three-vehicle crash in Bedford

Photo of the collision on Feb. 5, 2026 in Bedford.

BEDFORD, Va. – Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Bedford on Thursday, Bedford Fire Department said.

BFD said they were alerted to the 2000 block of Thaxton School Road around 7:23 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a motor vehicle accident with fluids leaking.

Upon arrival at the intersection of Thaxton School Road and 460 westbound, units said they found a “three-vehicle, rear-end style collision with major damage to one vehicle, and moderate damage to one pick-up and one box truck,” with a confirmed entrapment.

Authorities said they worked to stabilize the scene and worked to free the entrapped individual, who had to be treated prior to moving due to trauma sustained on multiple parts of the patient’s body. After treatments and stabilization, the patient was freed and taken to a local hospital.

In total, BFD said five patients were transported to a local hospital. Four had non-life-threatening injuries, and one was in critical condition.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.