Gov. Spanberger signs bills that send redistricting, same-sex marriage, voting rights, abortion amendments to voters

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger speaks during a campaign event with former President Barack Obama, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

On Friday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed multiple bills that will result in ballot measures being sent to Virginians in 2026.

In a statement, Spanberger said the following:

“Virginia voters deserve the opportunity to respond to the nationwide attacks on our rights, freedoms, and elections. Everyone deserves the freedom to marry who they love — and Virginia’s Constitution should affirm that all families are welcome in our Commonwealth. Women in Virginia deserve the freedom to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions without politicians dictating their choices. When Virginians have paid their debt to society, they deserve to regain their right to vote. And when other states take extreme measures, I trust Virginia voters to respond.” Gov. Abigail Spanberger

In the statement, Spanberger is referring to four proposed amendments to the Virginia Constitution:

HJ1 : Fundamental right to reproductive freedom - Enshrines abortion access in the Virginia Constitution. - Enshrines abortion access in the Virginia Constitution.

HJ2 : Qualifications of voters and the right to vote; persons not entitled to vote - Restores voting rights to felons following their release from incarceration, as opposed to needing their rights restored directly by the governor. - Restores voting rights to felons following their release from incarceration, as opposed to needing their rights restored directly by the governor.

HJ3 : Marriage between two adult persons; repeal of same-sex marriage prohibition; affirmative right to marry - Repeals a previous amendment stating that marriage is only between one man and one woman, and prohibits the commonwealth from denying a marriage license to anyone, regardless of sex, gender or race. - Repeals a previous amendment stating that marriage is only between one man and one woman, and prohibits the commonwealth from denying a marriage license to anyone, regardless of sex, gender or race.

HJ4: Apportionment; congressional districts; limited authority of the General Assembly to modify - This would allow the Virginia General Assembly to modify U.S. Congressional Districts. - This would allow the Virginia General Assembly to modify U.S. Congressional Districts.

For an amendment to be added to Virginia’s constitution, it must pass in the state legislature and be signed by the governor. Then, the amendment will be presented to the voters in a ballot measure.

In 2024, multiple states voted on ballot measures related to abortion access in their respective states, like Louisiana, Missouri and Colorado.

In 2025, Texas worked to redraw U.S. Congressional Districts to favor the Republican Party. This has resulted in a chain reaction that has seen other states work to redraw districts that are favorable to their respective dominant party, most notably California, which saw Proposition 50 pass by nearly 30 percentage points in a 2025 special election.

You can read more about the proposed Virginia redraw here.