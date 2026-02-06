Man arrested for threatening daycares in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was arrested in Roanoke after threats were made to multiple daycares in the area, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said “members of the Telephone Reporting Unit received a call from a 211 supervisor who stated their agency received a call from a man who made non-specific threats to daycares” around 8:49 a.m. on Friday.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said they quickly worked to identify a suspect and quickly notified daycare centers to report any suspicious activity; although it was determined there was no immediate threat to children or staff.

After investigation, the suspect was identified as 71-year-old Carlton Windell Woodruff. He was arrested later on Friday.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.