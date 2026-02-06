More details revealed in indictments against Natural Bridge Zoo employees

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – Five individuals associated with Natural Bridge Zoo face multiple charges, including animal cruelty and forgery, following a months-long undercover investigation that led to the seizure of nearly 100 animals in December.

The indictments, filed in Rockbridge County Circuit Court, name zoo owner Gretchen Mogensen, her parents and former owners Karl and Debbie Mogensen, veterinarian Dr. Ashley Spencer, and former elephant trainer Mark Easley.

According to court documents, Gretchen Mogensen, Debbie Mogensen, and Dr. Spencer face felony forgery charges related to an incident in November 2023. All three Mogensens are additionally charged with animal cruelty, specifically concerning their treatment of giraffes.

Easley faces separate charges for animal torture relating to an elephant named Asha, who was removed from the facility years ago.

The charges coincide with a period of time when an undercover state investigator who worked at the zoo throughout 2023, culminating in a December raid where authorities removed almost 100 animals.

The case has drawn strong reactions from animal welfare organizations and zoo supporters across the country.

“They might say it’s a small business, we support the family, and they don’t understand the severity and the degree to which animals were suffering at this facility. The judge and the jury understood it,” said Debbie Metzler, Managing Director of Captive Wildlife at PETA. “It’s clear that animal welfare is important in the Commonwealth and so PETA did applaud the agencies who’ve been working on this case.”

Zoo supporters, however, defend the facility’s practices. “They take good care of their animals. They were in good standing with the USDA when all of this happened. I mean, they’ve completely been targeted by animal rights groups, and I just, I hate to see it,” said Heidi Crosky, President of the Virginia Animal Owners Alliance. “I think they know they’re in the wrong. I really think that they know that those animals at Natural Bridge Zoo were cared for. I think they know it in their heart. I think they’re trying to cover their mistakes.”

While attempts to reach zoo management were unsuccessful, some animals remain visible in their enclosures at the facility.

This comes amid new legal pushes at the state level to outlaw prematurely separating certain animals from their mothers. In a statement to 10 News, one of the authors of the bill (SB344), State Senator Jennifer Boysko (D) writes “We’ve been working for several years to stop the abuse and exploitation of animals in unaccredited zoo settings that sell babies for massive profits. My bill will prevent the premature separation of captive mammalian animals and prohibit their intentional hybridization.”

The zoo has faced previous legal issues after two giraffe calves were allegedly born and separated almost immediately from their mothers, despite being ruled to be property of the state. Gretchen Mogensen’s failure to turn over these calves resulted in her serving a 100-day prison sentence, which was supposed to end Friday.

At the time of publication, all suspects but Dr. Spencer had turned themselves in. Gretchen Mogensen is expected to still be released Friday after posting bail for these charges.

All defendants are scheduled to appear in court within the next two weeks, where additional details may emerge about the case.