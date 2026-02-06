U.S. Rep. Ben Cline talks I-81 improvements

More improvements are coming to I-81, which some consider to be one of the most dangerous highways in the Commonwealth.

This week, President Donald Trump signed the 2026 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Bill into law, which includes $17 million for widening projects and safety enhancements along I-81.

U.S. Representative Ben Cline, R-Rockbridge, led the effort to secure the funding for VDOT to add a third lane. Cline represents Virginia’s 6th Congressional District, through which I-81 travels.

“81 is on everybody’s mind because it is such a dangerous road. It was only built for 15% truck traffic back years and years ago. Now it has an estimated 35% truck traffic. On the weekends if you hit it at the wrong time, it’s 50% truck traffic, it could be even higher.” U.S. Representative Ben Cline

Cline said the money will help complete widening projects in progress, and VDOT will decide where to start on I-81 next.