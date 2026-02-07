Big Lick Comic Con returns to Berglund Center for Feb. 2026 dates

ROANOKE, Va. – If you are a fan of superheroes, comics and all things action, you can take a trip to the Berglund Center for Big Lick Comic Con!

This year, Kellan Lutz & Peter Dacinelli will be present, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Twilight. Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox will also be in attendance for a Chips reunion.

This year’s convention is, yet again, providing a place for people with similar interests to connect. It also showcases how small businesses can make an impact.

“It’s really important for us to be able to put entertainment in front of them that’s going to point them in the right direction, that’s gonna be entertaining, that is going to be fun, and it’s going be uplifting for them. So everything that we put our hand to, we’re very intentional with making sure it’s gonna direct young people in a positive way.” Jay the Teller, owner of 2 Land Comics

If you missed Saturday’s date, no worries! There are still tickets to attend for Sunday. You can see more about the con here.