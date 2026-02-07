Law enforcement investigating multiple vehicle larcenies in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement is investigating multiple vehicle larcenies that have occurred in the Rainbow Forest neighborhood and surrounding area in Campbell County, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO said they are working to identify a possible suspect, and are asking nearby residents to review any footage from home security cameras, doorbell cameras, or other surveillance recordings.

If you have any footage that could assist in the investigation of these larcenies, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574, Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-(888) 798-5900, or submit a tip online here.

Authorities also remind residents to do the following in order to keep their vehicles safe: