Super Bowl Sunday: A dangerous night for drunk driving

Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner, bringing many people together to enjoy food and drink.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that about 45% of the deaths on the road during game day involve drunk drivers.

“People party for the Super Bowl, we know that,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson. “That also makes it one of the most dangerous nights of the year because people are out, they’ve been drinking, and some have made that poor decision to get behind the wheel.”

Last year, Virginia saw 18 crashes involving alcohol on Super Bowl Sunday. Over the previous four years, at least one life was lost each year in an alcohol-related crash on game night. This is according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

With Super Bowl Sunday approaching, AAA urges fans to enjoy the big game safely.

“I think it all comes down to setting it up ahead of time and we’ve kind of tied that into the game: have a game plan,” Dean said.

If you’re heading to a party, plan ahead by:

Booking a ride share like Uber or Lyft.

Or picking a designated driver who’s ready to stay sober.

Designated drivers have an important role:

Stick to food, water, and mocktails.

Keep everyone safe by making sure everyone buckles up.

Drunk driving crashes are entirely preventable, Dean emphasized. “That’s the very moment that they decide to get the keys, get back in their car... and they put themselves, anyone who’s with them, and everybody else in and around that roadway in danger.”

For party hosts:

Offer plenty of food, water and non-alcoholic drinks. This helps guests pace their alcohol consumption and helps prevent impaired driving.

Keep an eye on guests to ensure no one who’s been drinking leaves behind the wheel.

“Being that person that steps in, plays a little bit of the door guard just to make sure everyone is okay when they’re leaving can be really, really important when protecting everybody who is out there,” Dean said. “Not just you and your friends but everyone out on the roadways.”