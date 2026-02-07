Two arrested following burglary in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Two people were arrested following a burglary that occurred in Rockbridge County in January, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said.

RCSO said sheriffs responded to the Virginia Horse Center after reports of a burglary around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. Over $5,400 in merchandise from a vendor participating in the USA BMX Blue Ridge Nationals event was reported to be stolen.

Authorities said two suspects were quickly identified, and soon located at a nearby hotel.

The suspects were identified as 45-year-old Anthony Trinca and 40-year-old Matthew Urbanowiecz, both from New York. They were both charged with the following:

Breaking and Entering (Felony)

Grand Larceny (Felony)

“The quick response and decisive actions taken by members of the Office of the Sheriff for Rockbridge County and Lexington City highlight the dedication and professionalism our agency is committed to providing this community. I want to thank our deputies who routinely respond, investigate, and take appropriate law enforcement action when criminal offenses occur in our community.” Sheriff Tony McFaddin

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.