Police investigating double homicide in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Law enforcement is investigating a double homicide that occurred in Northwest Roanoke on Sunday morning, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said officers responded to the 2000 block of Carroll Avenue NW around 9:18 a.m. on Sunday after reports of two men in a car with bullet wounds. Upon officers’ arrival, both men were declared dead at the scene.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and as of 10:52 a.m. on Sunday, there is a large police presence in the area.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.